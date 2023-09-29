Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) Has Been Rising 39.93% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX)’s traded shares were 6.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.44% or $1.27. The 52-week high for the BSX share is $55.38, that puts it down -3.77 from that peak though still a striking 28.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.22. The company’s market capitalization is $78.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.41 million shares over the past three months.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.41. BSX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) registered a 2.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.44% in intraday trading to $53.37 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.11%, and it has moved by -2.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.93%. The short interest in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) is 11.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.50, which implies an increase of 13.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, BSX is trading at a discount of -27.41% off the target high and -3.05% off the low.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boston Scientific Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) shares have gone up 8.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.37% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.60% this quarter and then jump 6.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.47 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.63 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.17 billion and $3.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.60% and then jump by 12.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.95%. While earnings are projected to return 16.79% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.58% per annum.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Boston Scientific Corp. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.18%, with the float percentage being 94.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,515 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 137.49 million shares (or 9.39% of all shares), a total value of $7.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 122.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.52 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 45.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.44 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.23 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $1.83 billion.