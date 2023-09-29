Boom Or Bust: Where Does New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares were 8.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.62% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the NYCB share is $14.22, that puts it down -26.06 from that peak though still a striking 48.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.81. The company’s market capitalization is $8.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.38 million shares over the past three months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.35. NYCB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) registered a -0.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.62% in intraday trading to $11.28 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.71%, and it has moved by -5.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.01%. The short interest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 37.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.03, which implies an increase of 24.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, NYCB is trading at a discount of -50.71% off the target high and -6.38% off the low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares have gone up 23.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.65% against -19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.10% this quarter and then jump 36.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 121.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $815.38 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $813.55 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $340.77 million and $379 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 139.30% and then jump by 114.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.90%. While earnings are projected to return 223.55% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.30% per annum.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.86%, with the float percentage being 65.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 633 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 84.61 million shares (or 11.71% of all shares), a total value of $954.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $823.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 23.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $262.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.52 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $254.01 million.