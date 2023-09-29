Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) Stock Dropped -57.95% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.75% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BSFC share is $21.80, that puts it down -8620.0 from that peak though still a striking 16.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $0.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 899.89K shares over the past three months.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) registered a 3.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.75% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.11%, and it has moved by -57.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.16%. The short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 38610.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 98.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, BSFC is trading at a discount of -7900.0% off the target high and -7900.0% off the low.

Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 96.15% in 2023.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp insiders own 29.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.23%, with the float percentage being 1.74%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1848.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $2106.0 in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2555.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5018.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 526.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $1033.0.