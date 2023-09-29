BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB): Can A Stock That’s Up 46.01% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares were 6.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.66% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the BB share is $5.75, that puts it down -20.8 from that peak though still a striking 33.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.40 million shares over the past three months.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.55. BB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) registered a -2.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.66% in intraday trading to $4.76 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.03%, and it has moved by -11.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.48%. The short interest in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is 15.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.39, which implies an increase of 25.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BB is trading at a discount of -152.1% off the target high and 5.46% off the low.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BlackBerry Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlackBerry Ltd (BB) shares have gone up 19.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 133.33% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.03 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $179.35 million by the end of Nov 2023.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

BlackBerry Ltd insiders own 1.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.26%, with the float percentage being 45.04%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 333 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 46.72 million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $258.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.24 million shares, is of Fifthdelta Ltd’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $233.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 9.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.0 million, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $49.75 million.