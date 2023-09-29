As The Stock Rises By 29.09% Year-To-Date, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares were 5.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.12% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the KOS share is $8.55, that puts it down -4.14 from that peak though still a striking 40.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.91. The company’s market capitalization is $3.78B, and the average trade volume was 4.79 million shares over the past three months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.27. KOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) registered a 0.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.12% in intraday trading to $8.21 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.45%, and it has moved by 11.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.58%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.93, which implies an increase of 17.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.29 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, KOS is trading at a discount of -58.34% off the target high and -0.97% off the low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kosmos Energy Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) shares have gone up 12.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -14.00% against -32.10.

While earnings are projected to return -19.44% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.80% per annum.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders