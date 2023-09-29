Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) Surged -7.02% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s traded shares were 6.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the ARMK share is $45.72, that puts it down -30.74 from that peak though still a striking 12.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.72. The company’s market capitalization is $9.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.55 million shares over the past three months.

Aramark (ARMK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ARMK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) trade information

Aramark (ARMK) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $34.97 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.90%, and it has moved by -7.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.97%. The short interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 12.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.44 day(s) to cover.

Aramark (ARMK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aramark has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aramark (ARMK) shares have gone down -0.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.55% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.70% this quarter and then jump 29.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.8 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.82 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.81%. While earnings are projected to return 46.41% in 2023, the next five years will return 32.91% per annum.

ARMK Dividends

Aramark is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Aramark is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s Major holders

Aramark insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 116.77%, with the float percentage being 117.87%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 523 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 33.66 million shares (or 12.89% of all shares), a total value of $1.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.09 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aramark (ARMK) shares are American Balanced Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 16.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $728.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.38 million, or about 3.97% of the stock, which is worth about $446.65 million.