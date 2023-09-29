Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS):The Stock Was Up 35.95 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.89% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the HOUS share is $9.85, that puts it down -45.71 from that peak though still a striking 35.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.33. The company’s market capitalization is $746.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.40. HOUS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) registered a -1.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.89% in intraday trading to $6.76 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.78%, and it has moved by 2.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.94%. The short interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) is 7.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.13, which implies an increase of 5.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $9.50 respectively. As a result, HOUS is trading at a discount of -40.53% off the target high and 26.04% off the low.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Anywhere Real Estate Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) shares have gone up 35.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -388.89% against -9.60.

While earnings are projected to return 68.14% in 2023, the next five years will return 52.50% per annum.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders

Anywhere Real Estate Inc insiders own 4.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.74%, with the float percentage being 117.67%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.29 million shares (or 16.55% of all shares), a total value of $122.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 15.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $115.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.71 million, or about 5.17% of the stock, which is worth about $38.14 million.