Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Are Up 9.06%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s traded shares were 7.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.40% or $1.94. The 52-week high for the AA share is $57.61, that puts it down -104.73 from that peak though still a striking 9.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.59. The company’s market capitalization is $5.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.87 million shares over the past three months.

Alcoa Corp (AA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.54. AA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) trade information

Alcoa Corp (AA) registered a 7.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.40% in intraday trading to $28.14 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.97%, and it has moved by -4.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.90%. The short interest in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) is 10.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

Alcoa Corp (AA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alcoa Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alcoa Corp (AA) shares have gone down -31.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -132.30% against -31.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -187.90% this quarter and then jump 81.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.59 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.74 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.96 billion and $2.66 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.20% and then jump by 2.80% in the coming quarter.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alcoa Corp is 0.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Alcoa Corp insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.29%, with the float percentage being 85.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 739 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.25 million shares (or 11.91% of all shares), a total value of $598.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $505.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alcoa Corp (AA) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 5.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.57 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $156.84 million.