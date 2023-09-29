Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA): Can A Stock That’s Down -44.25% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares were 1.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.64% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the AEVA share is $2.38, that puts it down -213.16 from that peak though still a striking 7.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $168.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 841.90K shares over the past three months.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) registered a 2.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.64% in intraday trading to $0.76 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.63%, and it has moved by -26.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.09%. The short interest in Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is 5.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.30, which implies an increase of 66.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.14 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, AEVA is trading at a discount of -689.47% off the target high and -50.0% off the low.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aeva Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) shares have gone down -33.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.51% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.80% this quarter and then jump 15.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $840k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.44 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.92 million and $188k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -56.30% and then jump by 1,197.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 3.76% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Aeva Technologies Inc insiders own 44.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.73%, with the float percentage being 69.46%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.1 million shares (or 12.17% of all shares), a total value of $33.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.49 million shares, is of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s that is approximately 8.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.11 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $1.99 million.