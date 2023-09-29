Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.60% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ADPT share is $10.79, that puts it down -94.41 from that peak though still a striking 10.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.95. The company’s market capitalization is $802.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) registered a -1.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.60% in intraday trading to $5.55 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.14%, and it has moved by -16.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.04%. The short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) is 9.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.57, which implies an increase of 55.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ADPT is trading at a discount of -170.27% off the target high and -98.2% off the low.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) shares have gone down -34.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.57% against 12.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.30%. While earnings are projected to return 12.81% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.60% per annum.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders