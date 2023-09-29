A Stock You Ought To Watch Is TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI)

During the last session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares were 6.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.64% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the FTI share is $21.67, that puts it down -3.49 from that peak though still a striking 61.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.07. The company’s market capitalization is $9.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.74 million shares over the past three months.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.29. FTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) registered a -1.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.64% in intraday trading to $20.94 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.55%, and it has moved by 11.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 148.40%. The short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 18.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.71, which implies an increase of 7.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, FTI is trading at a discount of -38.49% off the target high and 14.04% off the low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TechnipFMC plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares have gone up 54.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,566.67% against 19.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 500.00% this quarter and then jump 340.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.98 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.9 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.75 billion and $1.69 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.40% and then jump by 11.90% in the coming quarter.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TechnipFMC plc is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.67%, with the float percentage being 99.80%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 430 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.73 million shares (or 10.21% of all shares), a total value of $743.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.77 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $594.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 14.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $245.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.0 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $116.41 million.