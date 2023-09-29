A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS), As It Continued To Rise 50.63% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.60% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the CCCS share is $12.65, that puts it up 3.44 from that peak though still a striking 37.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.19. The company’s market capitalization is $8.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.55. CCCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) trade information

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) registered a 5.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.60% in intraday trading to $13.10 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.53%, and it has moved by 22.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.14%. The short interest in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) is 5.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies a decrease of -0.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, CCCS is trading at a discount of -6.87% off the target high and 16.03% off the low.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) shares have gone up 50.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.81% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $216.28 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $220.73 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $195.24 million and $204.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.80% and then jump by 8.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 12.82% in 2023.

CCCS Dividends

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s Major holders