Year-To-Date, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Price Has Decrease -75.36%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s traded shares were 1.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.87% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the STRC share is $14.76, that puts it down -1678.31 from that peak though still a striking 21.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $21.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 90710.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 231.86K shares over the past three months.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. STRC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) registered a 23.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.87% in intraday trading to $0.83 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.28%, and it has moved by -22.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.83%. The short interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.58, which implies an increase of 47.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.15 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, STRC is trading at a discount of -140.96% off the target high and -38.55% off the low.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares have gone down -70.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.45% against -3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.10% this quarter and then jump 31.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -43.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.39 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.67 million and $6.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -74.30% and then drop by -44.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 2.17% in 2023.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation insiders own 47.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.35%, with the float percentage being 31.11%. Steel Partners Holdings, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 2.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares are BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.