Year-To-Date, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Price Has Increase 51.41%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares were 51.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $98.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.20% or $2.11. The 52-week high for the AMD share is $132.83, that puts it down -35.44 from that peak though still a striking 44.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.57. The company’s market capitalization is $158.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 59.67 million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.66. AMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 46 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 29 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) registered a 2.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.20% in intraday trading to $98.07 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.26%, and it has moved by -4.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.92%. The short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 30.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $143.07, which implies an increase of 31.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, AMD is trading at a discount of -103.94% off the target high and 3.13% off the low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares have gone up 3.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.71% against -13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.50% this quarter and then jump 20.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.37 billion as predicted by 29 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.02 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.62 billion and $5.6 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.40% and then jump by 7.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -21.38% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.96% per annum.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders