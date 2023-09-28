Will SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares were 5.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.01% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SNDL share is $3.36, that puts it down -70.56 from that peak though still a striking 36.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $512.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.77 million shares over the past three months.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SNDL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

SNDL Inc (SNDL) registered a -1.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.01% in intraday trading to $1.97 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.51%, and it has moved by 31.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.45%. The short interest in SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 16.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.38, which implies an increase of 55.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.38 and $4.38 respectively. As a result, SNDL is trading at a discount of -122.34% off the target high and -122.34% off the low.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,185.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $182.59 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.04 million and $13.2 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.44%. While earnings are projected to return 96.28% in 2023.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

SNDL Inc insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.46%, with the float percentage being 7.49%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.22 million shares (or 3.07% of all shares), a total value of $11.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.25 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SNDL Inc (SNDL) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 8.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.49 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $6.24 million.