Why American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ: ACIC) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.57% or -$1.39. The 52-week high for the ACIC share is $9.29, that puts it down -23.05 from that peak though still a striking 96.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $327.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 337.60K shares over the past three months.

American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. ACIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) trade information

American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) registered a -15.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.57% in intraday trading to $7.55 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.97%, and it has moved by 0.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1021.21%. The short interest in American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.02 day(s) to cover.

American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -21.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $116.19 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.18 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $153.27 million and $145.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -24.20% and then drop by -7.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 92.89% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ACIC Dividends

American Coastal Insurance Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC)’s Major holders

American Coastal Insurance Corp insiders own 55.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.95%, with the float percentage being 24.65%. Tieton Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.28 million shares (or 5.25% of all shares), a total value of $10.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $1.64 million.