What Will Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Be Like After It Jumps -52.55% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares were 5.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.29% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ACHR share is $7.49, that puts it down -52.55 from that peak though still a striking 67.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.86 million shares over the past three months.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.43. ACHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) registered a 2.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.29% in intraday trading to $4.91 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.89%, and it has moved by -23.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.20%. The short interest in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is 32.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.21, which implies an increase of 46.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, ACHR is trading at a discount of -144.4% off the target high and 8.35% off the low.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Archer Aviation Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) shares have gone up 95.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.08% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.40% this quarter and then jump 3.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -2.92% in 2023.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Archer Aviation Inc insiders own 31.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.41%, with the float percentage being 56.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.67 million shares (or 6.07% of all shares), a total value of $52.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.16 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $37.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 7.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.12 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $35.68 million.