What Will Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ: JEWL) Be Like After It Jumps -1197.83% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL)’s traded shares were 0.81 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.47% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the JEWL share is $11.94, that puts it down -1197.83 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $20.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 46940.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 137.27K shares over the past three months.

Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL) trade information

Adamas One Corp (JEWL) registered a 17.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.47% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.20%, and it has moved by -11.04% in 30 days. The short interest in Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL) is 12250.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

JEWL Dividends

Adamas One Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL)’s Major holders

Adamas One Corp insiders own 40.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.43%, with the float percentage being 0.72%. Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55556.0 shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $50833.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12524.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11459.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5283.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4833.0 market value.