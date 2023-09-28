What To Expect As NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Delivers An 63.51% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s traded shares were 3.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.53% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the NXE share is $6.45, that puts it down -3.53 from that peak though still a striking 45.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $3.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.34 million shares over the past three months.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.17. NXE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) registered a 4.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.53% in intraday trading to $6.23 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.70%, and it has moved by 20.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.47%. The short interest in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) is 25.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.60, which implies an increase of 18.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.69 and $8.54 respectively. As a result, NXE is trading at a discount of -37.08% off the target high and -7.38% off the low.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NexGen Energy Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) shares have gone up 63.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.22% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.11%. While earnings are projected to return 48.91% in 2023.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

NexGen Energy Ltd insiders own 15.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.00%, with the float percentage being 41.65%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.15 million shares (or 4.28% of all shares), a total value of $132.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.62 million shares, is of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 3.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $104.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 21.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.18 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $63.78 million.