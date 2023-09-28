What Should You Do With TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GLG) At Current Prices?

During the last session, TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares were 1.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.96% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $26.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.74 million shares over the past three months.

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

TD Holdings Inc (GLG) registered a -3.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.96% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.78%, and it has moved by -86.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.50%. The short interest in TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings Inc insiders own 52.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.34%, with the float percentage being 0.73%. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $92332.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $81790.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TD Holdings Inc (GLG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32763.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11672.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $7761.0.