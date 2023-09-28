WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) Rose 10.62% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -94.90% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.35% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the WE share is $130.80, that puts it down -4379.45 from that peak though still a striking 10.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $155.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.55 million shares over the past three months.

WeWork Inc (WE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. WE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$4.32.

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) trade information

WeWork Inc (WE) registered a -1.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.35% in intraday trading to $2.92 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.55%, and it has moved by -42.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.64%. The short interest in WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) is 3.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 63.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, WE is trading at a discount of -173.97% off the target high and -173.97% off the low.

WeWork Inc (WE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.60% this quarter and then jump 84.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $830 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $852.1 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $864.95 million and $848 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.00% and then jump by 0.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 77.88% in 2023.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.11 million shares, is of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $463.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WeWork Inc (WE) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American High-Income Trust. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.72 million.