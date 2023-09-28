We Just Learned Something New About Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) This Week With Its 90.80% Gain

During the recent session, Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares were 2.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.61% or $1.03. The 52-week high for the IMVT share is $44.19, that puts it down -9.0 from that peak though still a striking 88.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.61. The company’s market capitalization is $5.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.15. IMVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) registered a 2.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.61% in intraday trading to $40.54 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 90.80%, and it has moved by 85.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 768.20%. The short interest in Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 5.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.29, which implies a decrease of -3.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, IMVT is trading at a discount of -33.2% off the target high and 55.6% off the low.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunovant Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunovant Inc (IMVT) shares have gone up 158.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.96% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.10% this quarter and then jump 4.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -10.67% in 2023.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Immunovant Inc insiders own 57.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.41%, with the float percentage being 106.78%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 4.19% of all shares), a total value of $218.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.42 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, Lp’s that is approximately 4.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $216.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunovant Inc (IMVT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $72.27 million.