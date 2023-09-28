Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) Drops -213.33% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.51% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the VXRT share is $2.35, that puts it down -213.33 from that peak though still a striking 25.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $114.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. VXRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) registered a 4.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.51% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.96%, and it has moved by -11.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.28%. The short interest in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) is 16.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 83.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, VXRT is trading at a discount of -966.67% off the target high and -100.0% off the low.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vaxart Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vaxart Inc (VXRT) shares have gone down -5.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.43% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.70% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,610.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $830k by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $70k and $22k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.90% and then jump by 3,672.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.79%. While earnings are projected to return 21.03% in 2023.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Vaxart Inc insiders own 0.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.69%, with the float percentage being 22.87%. Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.09 million shares (or 4.66% of all shares), a total value of $5.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vaxart Inc (VXRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $1.29 million.