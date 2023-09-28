Trivago NV ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG): Is It Possible To Be Down -25.93% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Trivago NV ADR (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s traded shares were 2.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. The 52-week high for the TRVG share is $2.03, that puts it down -103.0 from that peak though still a striking 7.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $107.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 402.71K shares over the past three months.

Trivago NV ADR (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Trivago NV ADR (TRVG) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.55%, and it has moved by -9.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.04%. The short interest in Trivago NV ADR (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

Trivago NV ADR (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trivago NV ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trivago NV ADR (TRVG) shares have gone down -33.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 140.63% against 20.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.98%. While earnings are projected to return -44.51% in 2023, the next five years will return 37.71% per annum.

TRVG Dividends

Trivago NV ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trivago NV ADR (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Trivago NV ADR insiders own 33.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.08%, with the float percentage being 51.38%. Par Capital Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.09 million shares (or 21.17% of all shares), a total value of $29.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.22 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trivago NV ADR (TRVG) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Frank Fds-Frank Value Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $0.43 million.