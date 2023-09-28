Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA)

During the last session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s traded shares were 3.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.27. The 52-week high for the ZVSA share is $25.00, that puts it down -17757.14 from that peak though still a striking 21.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.82 million shares over the past three months.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) registered a 1.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.91% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.53%, and it has moved by -7.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.60%. The short interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is 3.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies an increase of 94.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, ZVSA is trading at a discount of -1685.71% off the target high and -1685.71% off the low.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc insiders own 54.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.97%, with the float percentage being 61.38%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.39% of all shares), a total value of $29552.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50000.0 shares, is of Cowen and Company, LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12275.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 17194.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4221.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4076.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1491.0.