Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD)

During the recent session, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares were 5.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.69% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the JD share is $67.10, that puts it down -138.2 from that peak though still a striking -1.81% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.68. The company’s market capitalization is $38.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.82 million shares over the past three months.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.48. JD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 46 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 33 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) registered a -2.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.69% in intraday trading to $28.17 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.50%, and it has moved by -18.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.51%. The short interest in JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) is 24.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $383.69, which implies an increase of 92.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $168.31 and $708.78 respectively. As a result, JD is trading at a discount of -2416.08% off the target high and -497.48% off the low.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JD.com Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JD.com Inc ADR (JD) shares have gone down -31.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.78% against 23.00.

While earnings are projected to return 20.02% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.15% per annum.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JD.com Inc ADR is 0.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com Inc ADR insiders own 6.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.84%, with the float percentage being 17.93%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 789 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.07 million shares (or 1.51% of all shares), a total value of $719.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.86 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $643.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JD.com Inc ADR (JD) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 12.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $412.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.69 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $255.53 million.