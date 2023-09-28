The Time To Buy Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Is Now

During the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares were 42.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.89% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the DNA share is $3.52, that puts it down -97.75 from that peak though still a striking 37.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $3.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.07 million shares over the past three months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.33. DNA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) registered a 2.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.89% in intraday trading to $1.78 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.73%, and it has moved by -0.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.43%. The short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) is 207.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.02, which implies an increase of 55.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, DNA is trading at a discount of -574.16% off the target high and 29.78% off the low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) shares have gone up 48.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.30% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.00% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -44.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.88 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.81 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.4 million and $98.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -27.90% and then drop by -44.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 71.87% in 2023, the next five years will return 38.50% per annum.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc insiders own 8.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.98%, with the float percentage being 88.37%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 409 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 241.08 million shares (or 15.06% of all shares), a total value of $448.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 169.75 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $315.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 119.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $279.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51.45 million, or about 3.21% of the stock, which is worth about $120.38 million.