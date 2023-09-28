The Future Belongs To Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s traded shares were 25.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the KVUE share is $27.80, that puts it down -37.49 from that peak though still a striking -0.79% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.38. The company’s market capitalization is $38.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 38.14 million shares over the past three months.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.03% in intraday trading to $20.22 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.21%, and it has moved by -11.97% in 30 days. The short interest in Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) is 21.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.92 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.93 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -4.88% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.48% per annum.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kenvue Inc is 0.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

Kenvue Inc insiders own 89.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.82%, with the float percentage being 46.44%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.32 million shares (or 1.37% of all shares), a total value of $695.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.64 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 0.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $492.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kenvue Inc (KVUE) shares are SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust owns about 18.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $436.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.12 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $371.55 million.