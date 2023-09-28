The Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Stock Jumped 24.46% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares were 9.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.59% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the DNN share is $1.74, that puts it down -0.58 from that peak though still a striking 46.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.05 million shares over the past three months.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) registered a 3.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.59% in intraday trading to $1.73 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.19%, and it has moved by 24.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.46%. The short interest in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is 35.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.01 day(s) to cover.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denison Mines Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denison Mines Corp (DNN) shares have gone up 64.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200.00% against 8.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.98%, with the float percentage being 39.20%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.89 million shares (or 5.10% of all shares), a total value of $75.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.02 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 4.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $66.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 41.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.63 million, or about 4.36% of the stock, which is worth about $64.09 million.