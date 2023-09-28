The $3.28 Is The Price At Which Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s traded shares were 1.57 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.77% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the ORGO share is $4.50, that puts it down -37.2 from that peak though still a striking 45.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.79. The company’s market capitalization is $430.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 828.96K shares over the past three months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ORGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) registered a 23.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.77% in intraday trading to $3.28 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.53%, and it has moved by 17.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.86%. The short interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 3.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 6.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ORGO is trading at a discount of -21.95% off the target high and 8.54% off the low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Organogenesis Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) shares have gone up 61.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -108.33% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $101.8 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $116.86 million and $115.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.70% and then drop by -11.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -90.04% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.41% per annum.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Organogenesis Holdings Inc insiders own 46.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.69%, with the float percentage being 77.28%. Soleus Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.73 million shares (or 8.93% of all shares), a total value of $38.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.63 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $4.57 million.