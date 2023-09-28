The $28.24 Value Of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.45% or -$1.01. The 52-week high for the CFLT share is $41.22, that puts it down -45.96 from that peak though still a striking 41.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.60. The company’s market capitalization is $8.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.74 million shares over the past three months.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Confluent Inc (CFLT) registered a -3.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.45% in intraday trading to $28.24 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.98%, and it has moved by -13.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.19%. The short interest in Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 23.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.05 day(s) to cover.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Confluent Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Confluent Inc (CFLT) shares have gone up 29.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.10% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 155.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $195.18 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $212.19 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $144.81 million and $168.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.80% and then jump by 25.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 93.93% in 2023.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

