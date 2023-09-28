The $16.69 Value Of XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares were 8.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.90% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the XPEV share is $23.62, that puts it down -41.52 from that peak though still a striking 62.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.18. The company’s market capitalization is $11.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.84 million shares over the past three months.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.26. XPEV has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 40 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) registered a 2.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.90% in intraday trading to $16.69 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.08%, and it has moved by -9.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.14%. The short interest in XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) is 47.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $117.80, which implies an increase of 85.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.75 and $185.30 respectively. As a result, XPEV is trading at a discount of -1010.25% off the target high and -0.36% off the low.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XPeng Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) shares have gone up 62.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.48% against 3.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.74 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1 billion and $733.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.80% and then jump by 137.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.23%. While earnings are projected to return 20.86% in 2023, the next five years will return -5.74% per annum.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 28 and December 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc ADR insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.45%, with the float percentage being 16.66%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 317 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.16 million shares (or 1.90% of all shares), a total value of $176.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.06 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $161.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund owns about 6.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.38 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $70.77 million.