TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Stock Jumped 30.84% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares were 17.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.36% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the TAL share is $10.45, that puts it down -17.28 from that peak though still a striking 68.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $4.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.01 million shares over the past three months.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.86. TAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) registered a 12.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.36% in intraday trading to $8.91 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.58%, and it has moved by 30.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.79%. The short interest in TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is 23.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.23, which implies a decrease of -8.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.70 and $10.30 respectively. As a result, TAL is trading at a discount of -15.6% off the target high and 24.8% off the low.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TAL Education Group ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) shares have gone up 39.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.10% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $394.35 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $319.43 million by the end of Nov 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 17.18% in 2023.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

TAL Education Group ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.36%, with the float percentage being 60.36%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.46 million shares (or 3.23% of all shares), a total value of $121.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $122.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 14.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.16 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $36.08 million.