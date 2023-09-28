Should Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) Revive After A -21.79% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s traded shares were 4.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $207.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.10% or -$23.31. The 52-week high for the WDAY share is $252.72, that puts it down -21.79 from that peak though still a striking 37.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $128.72. The company’s market capitalization is $54.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Workday Inc (WDAY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.77. WDAY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.4.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) trade information

Workday Inc (WDAY) registered a -10.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.10% in intraday trading to $207.50 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.85%, and it has moved by -14.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.10%. The short interest in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) is 3.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $258.12, which implies an increase of 19.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $169.00 and $310.00 respectively. As a result, WDAY is trading at a discount of -49.4% off the target high and 18.55% off the low.

Workday Inc (WDAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Workday Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Workday Inc (WDAY) shares have gone up 4.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.20% against 20.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.40% this quarter and then jump 45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.85 billion as predicted by 29 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.91 billion by the end of Jan 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.47%. While earnings are projected to return 53.44% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.69% per annum.

WDAY Dividends

Workday Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 27 and December 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s Major holders

Workday Inc insiders own 1.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.51%, with the float percentage being 92.43%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,259 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.75 million shares (or 8.76% of all shares), a total value of $3.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.78 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Workday Inc (WDAY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.44 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.49 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $853.6 million.