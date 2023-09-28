Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) On Wednesday – Up 24.69 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.31% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the SANA share is $8.01, that puts it down -101.76 from that peak though still a striking 24.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.99. The company’s market capitalization is $781.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 908.62K shares over the past three months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.33. SANA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) registered a 5.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.31% in intraday trading to $3.97 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.92%, and it has moved by -28.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.55%. The short interest in Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) is 22.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 25.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.40, which implies an increase of 57.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, SANA is trading at a discount of -227.46% off the target high and -51.13% off the low.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sana Biotechnology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) shares have gone up 26.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.21% against 12.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -112.10%. While earnings are projected to return -3.18% in 2023.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Sana Biotechnology Inc insiders own 10.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.79%, with the float percentage being 103.59%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 33.29 million shares (or 16.90% of all shares), a total value of $198.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.64 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $99.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.83 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $15.14 million.