Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD) Has Been Falling -84.74% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD)’s traded shares were 53.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.01% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the RAD share is $7.37, that puts it down -1345.1 from that peak though still a striking 25.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $28.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.56 million shares over the past three months.

Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5.00. RAD has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $ResMed Inc..

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) registered a 19.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.01% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.50%, and it has moved by -33.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.16%. The short interest in Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD) is 13.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 49.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, RAD is trading at a discount of -96.08% off the target high and -96.08% off the low.

Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rite Aid Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) shares have gone down -75.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -48.90% against -25.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.50%. While earnings are projected to return -47.13% in 2023, the next five years will return -3.69% per annum.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Rite Aid Corp. insiders own 2.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.33%, with the float percentage being 50.68%. Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.99 million shares (or 7.03% of all shares), a total value of $6.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF owns about 2.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 3.52% of the stock, which is worth about $3.02 million.