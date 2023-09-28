Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN)

During the last session, GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.74% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the GAN share is $2.49, that puts it down -99.2 from that peak though still a striking 14.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $55.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 253.28K shares over the past three months.

GAN Limited (GAN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

GAN Limited (GAN) registered a 15.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.74% in intraday trading to $1.25 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.81%, and it has moved by -8.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.76%. The short interest in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) is 0.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.75, which implies an increase of 54.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, GAN is trading at a discount of -140.0% off the target high and -100.0% off the low.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GAN Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GAN Limited (GAN) shares have gone down -10.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.62% against 21.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 96.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.69 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.81 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.51 million and $36.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.30% and then drop by -0.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -104.59%. While earnings are projected to return 84.35% in 2023.

GAN Dividends

GAN Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders