Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM)

During the last session, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares were 1.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.32% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the COMM share is $13.73, that puts it down -344.34 from that peak though still a striking 1.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $654.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) registered a 0.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $3.09 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.65%, and it has moved by -5.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.01%. The short interest in CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is 12.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.87 day(s) to cover.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CommScope Holding Company Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) shares have gone down -48.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.51% against -5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.00% this quarter and then drop -22.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.99 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.06 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.3 billion and $2.32 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.10% and then drop by -11.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -29.74% in 2023, the next five years will return -14.60% per annum.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

CommScope Holding Company Inc insiders own 3.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.33%, with the float percentage being 93.43%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 318 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.33 million shares (or 16.20% of all shares), a total value of $193.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.95 million shares, is of Fpr Partners Llc’s that is approximately 9.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $117.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) shares are First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund owns about 7.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.27 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $35.3 million.