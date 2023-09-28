PARTS iD Inc (AMEX: ID) On Wednesday – Down -6.25 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, PARTS iD Inc (AMEX:ID)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -37.74% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the ID share is $2.00, that puts it down -1150.0 from that peak though still a striking -6.25% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $5.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 243.23K shares over the past three months.

PARTS iD Inc (ID) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ID has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Home Depot, Inc. (The).

PARTS iD Inc (AMEX:ID) trade information

PARTS iD Inc (ID) registered a -37.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -37.74% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -44.93%, and it has moved by -34.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.10%. The short interest in PARTS iD Inc (AMEX:ID) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, ID is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -60.42% in 2023.

ID Dividends

PARTS iD Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PARTS iD Inc (AMEX:ID)’s Major holders

PARTS iD Inc insiders own 80.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.59%, with the float percentage being 8.11%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 0.51% of all shares), a total value of $74934.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $61476.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PARTS iD Inc (ID) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71265.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $60168.0.