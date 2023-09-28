One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR)

During the last session, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares were 2.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.15% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the SPWR share is $25.57, that puts it down -315.77 from that peak though still a striking 4.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.79 million shares over the past three months.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.89. SPWR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 19 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) registered a 1.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.15% in intraday trading to $6.15 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.09%, and it has moved by -10.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.48%. The short interest in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 30.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.26 day(s) to cover.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunpower Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunpower Corp (SPWR) shares have gone down -49.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -142.42% against 34.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -92.30% this quarter and then drop -53.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $458.67 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $462.53 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $428 million and $492.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.20% and then drop by -6.10% in the coming quarter.

SPWR Dividends

Sunpower Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Sunpower Corp insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.91%, with the float percentage being 95.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 390 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.35 million shares (or 11.05% of all shares), a total value of $189.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $91.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunpower Corp (SPWR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $26.91 million.