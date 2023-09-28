Now Is A Good Time To Buy Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL)

During the last session, Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s traded shares were 3.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.27% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $8.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.90 million shares over the past three months.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

Polished.com Inc (POL) registered a -5.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.27% in intraday trading to $0.08 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.46%, and it has moved by -32.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.80%. The short interest in Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) is 5.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

Polished.com Inc (POL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -90.90% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.76 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.00% and then drop by -15.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -85.71% in 2023.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

Polished.com Inc insiders own 6.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.59%, with the float percentage being 30.60%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.37 million shares (or 5.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.92 million shares, is of Praetorian Pr LLC’s that is approximately 4.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Polished.com Inc (POL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.47 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $0.67 million.