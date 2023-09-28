Now Is A Good Time To Buy NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ: NFTG)

During the last session, NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.21% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the NFTG share is $5.15, that puts it down -1126.19 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $5.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 564.35K shares over the past three months.

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) trade information

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) registered a 18.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.21% in intraday trading to $0.42 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.37%, and it has moved by -4.55% in 30 days. The short interest in NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) is 47220.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

NFTG Dividends

NFT Gaming Company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG)’s Major holders

NFT Gaming Company Inc insiders own 22.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.09%, with the float percentage being 0.12%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65680.0 shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $45483.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21608.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14963.0.