Now Is A Good Time To Buy 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)

During the last session, 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the EGHT share is $6.49, that puts it down -164.9 from that peak though still a striking 3.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.37. The company’s market capitalization is $293.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

8X8 Inc. (EGHT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.54. EGHT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

8X8 Inc. (EGHT) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $2.45 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.41%, and it has moved by -19.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.24%. The short interest in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is 18.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.19 day(s) to cover.

8X8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 8X8 Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) shares have gone down -38.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.30% against 21.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $183.67 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $184.67 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.16%. While earnings are projected to return 30.20% in 2023.

EGHT Dividends

8X8 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

8X8 Inc. insiders own 3.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.20%, with the float percentage being 109.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 300 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.2 million shares (or 18.98% of all shares), a total value of $89.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.66 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 13.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $62.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.99 million, or about 5.36% of the stock, which is worth about $17.18 million.