Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ: NIR) Investing Potential Is $0.31

During the last session, Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR)’s traded shares were 84.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.38% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the NIR share is $18.65, that puts it down -5916.13 from that peak though still a striking 38.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $15.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NIR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) trade information

Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) registered a 13.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.38% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.13%, and it has moved by -19.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.93%. The short interest in Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 91.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, NIR is trading at a discount of -1512.9% off the target high and -545.16% off the low.

Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Near Intelligence Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) shares have gone down -91.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 99.89% against 21.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.1 million by the end of Dec 2023.

NIR Dividends

Near Intelligence Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR)’s Major holders

Near Intelligence Inc insiders own 59.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.88%, with the float percentage being 64.28%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 11.31% of all shares), a total value of $8.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.66 million shares, is of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 42000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58800.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13665.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $24460.0.