Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Stock Dropped -5.58% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s traded shares were 5.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $310.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.86% or -$2.7. The 52-week high for the MSFT share is $366.78, that puts it down -18.28 from that peak though still a striking 31.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $213.43. The company’s market capitalization is $2303.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.74 million shares over the past three months.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.41. MSFT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 52 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 40 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) registered a -0.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.86% in intraday trading to $310.09 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.95%, and it has moved by -5.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.17%. The short interest in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 41.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.04 day(s) to cover.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microsoft Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares have gone up 10.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.11% against 12.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.37%. While earnings are projected to return 12.02% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.40% per annum.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Microsoft Corporation is 2.86, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Microsoft Corporation insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.21%, with the float percentage being 73.25%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6,255 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 653.25 million shares (or 8.79% of all shares), a total value of $222.46 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 536.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $182.61 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 231.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.97 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 177.03 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $60.29 billion.