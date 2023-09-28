Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS): Can A Stock That’s Up 58.66% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.89% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the MRUS share is $27.70, that puts it down -12.83 from that peak though still a striking 51.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 246.35K shares over the past three months.

Merus N.V (MRUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MRUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.75.

Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) trade information

Merus N.V (MRUS) registered a 1.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.89% in intraday trading to $24.55 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.07%, and it has moved by 13.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.98%. The short interest in Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) is 4.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.30, which implies an increase of 45.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $49.00 respectively. As a result, MRUS is trading at a discount of -99.59% off the target high and -42.57% off the low.

Merus N.V (MRUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Merus N.V has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Merus N.V (MRUS) shares have gone up 41.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.85% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.50% this quarter and then jump 54.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.38 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.39 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.58 million and $10.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 57.70% and then drop by -12.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.16%. While earnings are projected to return -8.53% in 2023.

MRUS Dividends

Merus N.V is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s Major holders

Merus N.V insiders own 8.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.86%, with the float percentage being 91.55%. Commodore Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 8.02% of all shares), a total value of $94.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.03 million shares, is of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C)’s that is approximately 6.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $71.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Merus N.V (MRUS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $18.98 million.