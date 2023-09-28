Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s traded shares were 1.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.42% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the LXRX share is $3.79, that puts it down -213.22 from that peak though still a striking 14.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $296.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) registered a 3.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.42% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.31%, and it has moved by -34.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.07%. The short interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 18.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.39 day(s) to cover.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) shares have gone down -47.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.10% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -61.50% this quarter and then drop -37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5,123.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.06 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.98 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50k and $28k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4,020.00% and then jump by 17,685.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.05%. While earnings are projected to return -30.38% in 2023.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.69%, with the float percentage being 74.41%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 117.55 million shares (or 48.00% of all shares), a total value of $269.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.0 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $45.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $5.09 million.