Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) Has Gained 11.35% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares were 2.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the KGC share is $5.57, that puts it down -22.42 from that peak though still a striking 27.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $5.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.44 million shares over the past three months.

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.21. KGC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.34% in intraday trading to $4.55 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.91%, and it has moved by -10.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.85%. The short interest in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) is 17.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 27.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $8.11 respectively. As a result, KGC is trading at a discount of -78.24% off the target high and 1.1% off the low.

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinross Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) shares have gone down -3.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.27% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.03 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 billion and $1.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.70% and then drop by -4.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 70.27% in 2023.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinross Gold Corp. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Kinross Gold Corp. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.39%, with the float percentage being 65.57%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 573 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 150.7 million shares (or 12.28% of all shares), a total value of $684.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $199.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 66.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $300.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 61.35 million, or about 5.00% of the stock, which is worth about $278.85 million.