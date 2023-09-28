KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 9.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.60% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $20.86, that puts it down -34.23 from that peak though still a striking 42.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.99. The company’s market capitalization is $18.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.04 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.15. BEKE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) registered a 3.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.60% in intraday trading to $15.54 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.84%, and it has moved by 6.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.09%. The short interest in KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) is 25.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $175.74, which implies an increase of 91.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $141.07 and $225.61 respectively. As a result, BEKE is trading at a discount of -1351.8% off the target high and -807.79% off the low.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) shares have gone down -12.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 182.35% against -9.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.42%. While earnings are projected to return 180.38% in 2023.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KE Holdings Inc ADR is 0.05, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc ADR insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.51%, with the float percentage being 44.13%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 450 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.82 million shares (or 2.98% of all shares), a total value of $531.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $451.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 11.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.87 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $139.13 million.