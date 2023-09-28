Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU): Is It Possible To Be Down -28.86% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares were 7.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.83% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the JBLU share is $9.45, that puts it down -104.99 from that peak though still a striking 5.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.97 million shares over the past three months.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.23. JBLU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) registered a 3.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.83% in intraday trading to $4.61 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.77%, and it has moved by -24.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.01%. The short interest in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 39.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jetblue Airways Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) shares have gone down -35.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.50% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -166.70% this quarter and then drop -95.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.4 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.42 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.56 billion and $2.42 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.10% and then jump by 0.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 98.85% in 2023.

JBLU Dividends

Jetblue Airways Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Jetblue Airways Corp insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.06%, with the float percentage being 74.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 454 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.34 million shares (or 11.50% of all shares), a total value of $339.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $297.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 10.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.17 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $90.13 million.